Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $23.83

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $238.32 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $23.83 or 0.00045222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

