Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 2.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 61,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,399,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

