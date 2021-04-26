Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

