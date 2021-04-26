Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on URBN. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 64,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.13, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

