Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 4.4%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.79. 35,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,663,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

