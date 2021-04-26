Urus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.94 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Urus has a market cap of $10.42 million and $1.94 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.17 or 0.00041112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00744284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00094083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.55 or 0.07430595 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

