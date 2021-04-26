US Ecology (ECOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.88 EPS.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.