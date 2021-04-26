USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Reaches $15.11 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and $24.67 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

