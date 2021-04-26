USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $50.30 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $50.30 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013754 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 65,338,042 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

