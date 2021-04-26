USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006523 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.