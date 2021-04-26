V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 315,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,509 shares.The stock last traded at $88.71 and had previously closed at $88.38.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

