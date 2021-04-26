Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

NYSE MTN traded down $6.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.56. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.40. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $153.09 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

