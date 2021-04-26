Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

VMI opened at $242.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

