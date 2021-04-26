Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $931.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

