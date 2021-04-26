VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. State Street Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 246.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000.

MOO stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

