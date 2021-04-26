VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 2.54% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of XMPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,095. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

