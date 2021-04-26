Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.05. 46,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,699. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.