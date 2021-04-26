Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. 147,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

