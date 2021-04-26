Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 71.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $237,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.31. 77,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

