Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.