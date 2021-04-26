Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.32. 179,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

