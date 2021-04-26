Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 166,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,147. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

