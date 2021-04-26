Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

