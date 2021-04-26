Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 169,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

