Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $195.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

