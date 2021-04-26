Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 19.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $70,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.09. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,073. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $148.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46.

