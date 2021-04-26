Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

