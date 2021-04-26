Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is 6 Meridian’s 6th Largest Position

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 488,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 195,656 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $61.53. 4,360,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

