Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.81. 276,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

