Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

