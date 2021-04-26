Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

