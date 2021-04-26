Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.