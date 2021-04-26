Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 33.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $674,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 109,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.