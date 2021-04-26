Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.91. 115,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

