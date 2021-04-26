Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,460. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

