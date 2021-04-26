VAULT (VAULT) Hits Market Cap of $3.91 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. VAULT has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $6,518.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $10.23 or 0.00018956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,764 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

