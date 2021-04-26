VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Gap Down to $16.13

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $15.71. VectivBio shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

About VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

