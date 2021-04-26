Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $288.19 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $288.19 million and $3.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000986 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

