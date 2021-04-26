Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 55% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $144,661.86 and approximately $1,013.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,148.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.57 or 0.04610632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.33 or 0.00454927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $840.68 or 0.01552563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00715335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00489773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00060215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.90 or 0.00413497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,466 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,794 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

