Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of VLDR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,562. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

