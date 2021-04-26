Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

