Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

