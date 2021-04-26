Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

