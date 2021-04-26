Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

