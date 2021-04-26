Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $813.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.12 and a 200-day moving average of $708.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

