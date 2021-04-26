Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $103.86 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.