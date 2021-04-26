Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.