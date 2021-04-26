Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,972 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $74.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

