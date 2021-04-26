Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $25.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

