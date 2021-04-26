Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $627.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day moving average of $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

